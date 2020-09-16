Record money fetched at auction for Bill Wyman's toilet seat cover – and his Mustang and AC30 broke records too

They say a rolling stone gathers no moss but a Rolling Stone's gear gathers much value, and so it was to no great surprise that the Property From Bill Wyman and His Rolling Stones Archive auction held by Julien's, saw some serious records tumble.

The biggest news out of some thousand-plus items under hammer was the record price fetched by the former Stones bassist's 1969 Fender Mustang bass, which sold for $384,000 – almost twice the $204,800 paid for a Paul McCartney Hofner – also auctioned through Julien's.

Finished in Competition Orange (and underrated Fender finish though reprised in kind by the Capri Orange of Fender's Player Series) and seeing action onstage and in the studio between 1969 and 1970, it had previously been exhibited in 2010 at the O2 Arena Rock Exhibition.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Mavens of vintage British chime will have a glow in their EL84s at the big money fetched by Wyman's 1962 Vox AC30 Normal combo. At $106,250, it set a new world record for the most expensive amp sold at auction, beating a record previously held by two of David Gilmour's amplifiers.

Though, if the buyer of Gilmour's amps stopped at $77,000 it could have been because they spent $3.975 million on the Pink Floyd guitarist's famous – nay, iconic – black Strat – at the same 2019 auction. We'd probably settle for a more affordable amplifier after such a crazy act of G.A.S.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Speaking of expensive guitars, sold at auction, the late Brian Jones' 1968 Gibson Les Paul Gold Top went for $704,000, the biggest transaction at Wyman's grand sale. The Gold Top was used on The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus, from December 1968.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Last but not least, there was another world record, and perhaps the item that best articulates the passing of time, from one era to the next. Out of style in bathroom furnishings of 2020, but not in the heated climate of the internet auction, a Rolling Stones toilet seat cover – acrylic, shaggy, all lips and tongue – was sold for $1,152.

Cistern Morphine: the most expensive toilet seat in the world. (Image credit: Julien's)

That's one lucky toilet. By Wyman's records, the toilet seat cover dates back to the 1975, a US tour, and well, that's enough information, thanks.

What do you get for the Stones fan with everything? You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometimes you get what you need...