Fender's Player Series gets a fresh new look with Capri Orange and Silver finishes

Fender has added two new finishes to its ever-popular mid-priced Player Series. The Player Series is now available in an understated Silver and a juicy Capri Orange.

Other finish options include Sage Green, Polar White, Tidepool, Buttercream and Sonic Red. The new Silver and Capri Orange finishes should be available across all models – though it would be strange if the Plus Top models with their flame maple veneers were given the solid-colour treatment.

All spec and prices stay the same.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Go Silver for that John Mayer vibe? Or plump for the vitamin C option, Capri Orange? (Image credit: Fender)



The Player Series is Fender's mid-priced, made-in-Mexico line that replaced the Standard Series earlier in the summer.

The Series is typified by satin-smooth C-profile necks, a choice of pau ferro or maple fretboards, Alnico pickups, and an upgrade in hardware from the Standard Series. It has the Fender "F" engraved in the neck plate and a fresh choice of finishes.

Check out the full series at Fender.