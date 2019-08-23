Fender's Player Series gets a fresh new look with Capri Orange and Silver finishes

Fender has added two new finishes to its ever-popular mid-priced Player Series. The Player Series is now available in an understated Silver and a juicy Capri Orange.
Other finish options include Sage Green, Polar White, Tidepool, Buttercream and Sonic Red. The new Silver and Capri Orange finishes should be available across all models – though it would be strange if the Plus Top models with their flame maple veneers were given the solid-colour treatment.
All spec and prices stay the same.
The Player Series is Fender's mid-priced, made-in-Mexico line that replaced the Standard Series earlier in the summer.
The Series is typified by satin-smooth C-profile necks, a choice of pau ferro or maple fretboards, Alnico pickups, and an upgrade in hardware from the Standard Series. It has the Fender "F" engraved in the neck plate and a fresh choice of finishes.
