Fender reveals all-new Player Series, replacing Standard Series

Fender has announced the Player Series, which replaces the made-in-Mexico Standard Series and promises to update the range for a new generation.

Key updates include Alnico pickups and satin-finished maple necks across the 21-strong line-up, as well as updated body radii, 22-fret necks, upgraded bridges, new finishes and a revised logo.

Those new finishes are Sage Green, Polar White, Tidepool (a turquoise-y take on Lake Placid Blue), Buttercream and Sonic Red, three of which you can see on the models above.

Other notable tweaks include the use of CITES-friendly pau ferro fingerboards across the range and the appearance of the ‘F’ logo on the models’ neck plates.

Guitars making an appearance include the Stratocaster (in standard, left-handed, HSS, HSH, Plus Top, HSS Plus Top and Floyd Rose incarnations); Telecaster (also in left-handed and HH); Jaguar (now in HS formation), Jazzmaster (HH, that is).

Basses, meanwhile, span the Jaguar Bass, Precision Bass (left-handed, too) and Jazz Bass (also in left-handed, fretless and five-string guises).

Pleasingly, Fender is offering these new models for comparable prices to the Standard Series, starting at $649/£549 (although pau ferro ’boards will cost you an extra $25/£10).

Player Stratocaster / Player Stratocaster Left-Hand

$649.99/£549 (maple) - $674.99/£559 (pau ferro)

PRESS RELEASE: The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound—bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation—the Player Stratocaster is packed with authentic Fender feel and style.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish

Three Player Series single-coil Stratocaster pickups

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard; 22 medium-jumbo frets

2-point tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles

Both maple fingerboard and pau ferro fingerboard available

Player Stratocaster HSS / Player Stratocaster HSH

$649.99/£549 (maple) - $674.99/£559 (pau ferro)

PRESS RELEASE: The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound—bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation—the sonically flexible Player Stratocaster HSS and Player Stratocaster HSH is packed with authentic Fender feel and style.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard; 22 medium-jumbo frets

2-point tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles

Both maple fingerboard and pau ferro fingerboard available

Player Stratocaster HSS has one Player Series humbucking bridge pickup and two Player Series single-coil Stratocaster middle and neck pickups

Player Stratocaster HSH has two Player Series humbucking neck and bridge pickups and one Player Series single-coil Stratocaster middle pickup

Player Stratocaster Plus Top / Player Stratocaster HSS Plus Top

$649.99/£699 (maple) - $749.99/£719 (pau ferro)

PRESS RELEASE: The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound—bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation—the stunning Player Stratocaster Plus Top and Player Stratocaster HSS Plus Top is packed with authentic Fender feel and style.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish; flame maple top

Three Player Series single-coil Stratocaster pickups

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard; 22 medium-jumbo frets

2-point tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles

Player Stratocaster HSS Plus Top has one Player Series humbucking bridge pickup and two Player Series single-coil Stratocaster middle and neck pickups

Player Stratocaster Floyd Rose HSS

$749.99/£699 (maple) - $774.99/£719 (pau ferro)

PRESS RELEASE: The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound—bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation—the smooth-playing Player Stratocaster HSS Floyd Rose is packed with authentic Fender feel and style.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish; flame maple top

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard; medium-jumbo frets

2-point tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles

Features one Player Series humbucking bridge pickup and two Player Series single-coil Stratocaster middle and neck pickups

Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo system

Player Telecaster / Player Telecaster Left-Hand

$649.99/£549 (maple) - $674.99/£559 (pau ferro)

PRESS RELEASE: Bold, innovative and rugged, the Player Telecaster is pure Fender, through and through. The feel, the style and, most importantly, the sound—they’re all there, waiting for you to make them whisper or wail for your music. Versatile enough to handle almost anything you can create and durable enough to survive any gig, this workhorse is a trusty sidekick for your musical vision.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish

Two Player Series single-coil Telecaster pickups

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard; 22 medium-jumbo frets

String-through-body bridge with bent-steel saddles

Player Telecaster HH

$649.99/£549 (maple) - $674.99/£559 (pau ferro)

PRESS RELEASE: Bold, innovative and rugged, the Player Telecaster is pure Fender, through and through. The feel, the style and, most importantly, the sound—they’re all there, waiting for you to make them whisper or wail for your music. Versatile enough to handle almost anything you can create and durable enough to survive any gig, this workhorse is a trusty sidekick for your musical vision.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard; 22 medium-jumbo frets

String-through-body bridge with bent-steel saddles

Two Player Series humbucking pickups

Player Jazzmaster

$674.99/£599

PRESS RELEASE: With a fat, thick sound all its own and sleek, elegant style, the Player Jazzmaster stands out under the spotlight. It’s an inspiring instrument with a flexible, authentic Fender tone—a voice that works with any kind of music. Rugged, raw and powerful, this guitar is ready to throw down. The Jazzmaster keeps turning up in the hands of musical visionaries and rebels on stages everywhere.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish

Two Player Series humbucking pickups

Push/pull pot to coil-split humbucking bridge pickups

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard; 22 medium-jumbo frets

Player Jaguar

$674.99/£599

PRESS RELEASE: Sleek and stylish and with a voice that’s a modern twist on our classic sound, the Player Jaguar has a uniquely slinky playing feel. It encourages you to reach for new chords and melodic twists and to explore new sounds and tonalities. Decked out with spotlight-ready chrome accents, it has the authentic sound, features and feel that’s inspired countless artists to write new songs and create new genres of music.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish

Player Series humbucking bridge pickup and one single-coil Jaguar neck pickup

Push/pull pot to coil-split humbucking bridge pickup

Slide switch to coil-split humbucking bridge pickup

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard; 22 medium-jumbo frets

Player Jaguar Bass

$649.99/£649 (maple) - $674.99/£659 (pau ferro)

PRESS RELEASE: When you’re ready to hit the stage and begin performing you need an instrument that’s sleek, powerful-sounding and ready for the spotlight—an instrument like the Player Jaguar Bass. The offset body and smooth playing feel give it modern appeal; the flexible pickup combination gives it a voice that’s all its own. Designed for creative bassists, the Player Jaguar Bass is ready to take the stage with you at a moment’s notice, bringing authentic Fender sound and style.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish

One Player Series single-coil J Bass® bridge pickup; one Player Series split-coil P Bass® middle pickup

Two volume controls; master tone control

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard; 20 medium-jumbo frets

Player Precision Bass / Player Precision Bass Left-Hand

$649.99/£649 (maple) - $674.99/£659 (pau ferro)

PRESS RELEASE: There’s nothing more classic than a Fender electric bass, and the Player Precision Bass is as authentic as it gets— genuine Fender style and the rumbling, seismic sound that spawned a thousand imitations. With its smooth playing feel and spotlight-ready style, this thunderous bass is ready to enter the studio or prowl the stage and help show the world your creative vision.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish

One Player Series split-coil Precision Bass middle pickup

Master volume and tone controls

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard; 20 medium-jumbo frets

Player Jazz Bass / Player Jazz Bass Left-Hand

$649.99/£649 (maple) - $674.99/£659 (pau ferro)

PRESS RELEASE: With its dual single-coil pickups and smooth playing feel, the Player Jazz Bass is an inspiring instrument with classic, elevated style and authentic Fender bass tone. Its powerful, booming sound is punchy and tight; a growling voice that’s matched with fast, smooth playing feel for a shot of creative inspiration. Ready for action in the studio, or on the stage, the Player Jazz Bass can take anything you can think of—and everything you haven’t yet.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish

Two Player Series single-coil Jazz Bass pickups

Two volume controls; master tone control

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard; 20 medium-jumbo frets

Player Jazz Fretless

$674.99/£719

PRESS RELEASE: With its dual single-coil pickups and smooth playing feel, the Player Jazz Bass is an inspiring instrument with classic, elevated style and authentic Fender bass tone. Its powerful, booming sound is punchy and tight; a growling voice that’s matched with fast, smooth playing feel for a shot of creative inspiration. Ready for action in the studio, or on the stage, the Player Jazz Bass can take anything you can think of—and everything you haven’t yet.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Alder body with gloss finish

Two Player Series single-coil Jazz Bass pickups

Two volume controls; master tone control

“Modern C”-shaped neck profile

9.5”-radius fingerboard

Player Jazz Bass V

$774.99/£789

PRESS RELEASE: With its dual single-coil pickups and smooth playing feel, the Player Jazz Bass V is an inspiring instrument with classic, elevated style and authentic Fender bass tone. Its powerful, booming sound is punchy and tight; a growling voice that’s matched with fast, smooth playing feel for a shot of creative inspiration. Ready for action in the studio, or on the stage, the Player Jazz Bass V can take anything you can think of—and everything you haven’t yet.

SPECIFICATIONS: