Reason’s Europa synth is the first third-party plugin for Amped Studio, the online DAW

Slowly but surely, web-based music production platforms are maturing, and we recently witnessed another significant step forward with the release of Reason Studios’ Europa synth for online DAW Amped Studio.

Europa is a full-fat wavetable synth that’s also available in Reason 10 and as a VST/AU plugin. It works inside Amped Studio as a WAM plugin, and it’s hoped that it could be the first of many instruments and effects to support the format.

“We are very excited to offer Europa to Amped Studio users as the first third-party WAM,” says Amped Studio’s Bil Bryant. “To be able to demo the synth directly from the shop - which includes a two-bar step sequencer - and have a learning tutorial all on the same web page is a great way to learn and demo a product. It’s the first of its kind,” he continues.

“It’s thrilling to offer Europa, our flagship Reason instrument, to web musicians using Amped Studio,” says Timothy Self, Chief Experience Officer at Reason Studios. “We can’t wait to hear the new sounds and music they create.”