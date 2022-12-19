If all you wanted for Christmas was VST3 plugin support in Reason 12.5, your wish just came true

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Standalone version of Reason is now compatible with Steinberg’s latest plugin standard

Reason Studios has announced that version 12.5 of its Reason DAW is now available for download. This offers support for VST3 plugins when you’re using Reason as a standalone application.

Slightly confusingly, the Reason Rack Plugin has offered VST3 support for a while, but only now is its ‘parent’ app getting the same level of compatibility.

“We firmly believe there’s no right way to make music,” says Reason Studios’ Music Making Product Manager Mattias Häggström Gerdt. “Musicians and producers mix and match to create their own unique setup.

“With VST3 support, music makers can now use the latest versions of their favourite VST plugins in Reason - just like how music makers in other DAWs can use Reason Rack Plugin as a VST3, AU or AAX.” 

In addition to the VST3 support, Reason 12.5, also increases the number of available audio inputs, outputs, and automatable parameters for any VST hosted in Reason. There are a few other minor updates and bug fixes, too.

Reason 12.5 is available now as a free update for all Reason 12 and Reason+ users. Find out more on the Reason Studios (opens in new tab) website.

