Ready to lose your headstock? Harley Benton might have the guitar for you

Harley Benton has released the upgraded edition of its Dullahan headless electric guitar model and this time there's a roasted Canadian maple modern C-shape bolt-on neck on offer.

The new "low-weight" alder body Dullahan also features a remodelled rear panel body carve for comfort.

The Harley Benton Dullahan-FT 24 Roasted Ice edition features dual Roswell HAF humbuckers that the company say deliver everything from "crystal cleans and sweet crunch all the way up to the heavier end of the spectrum."

The 25.51" scale Dullahan also features an Apollo HL-STB02 mono bridge, 5-way switch and 24 stainless steel frets.

The Harley Benton Dullahan-FT 24 Roasted Ice edition is available to preorder now at £444 /$469 from Thomann.com