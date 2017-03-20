Ray Luzier talks sold-out tours, hit albums and the secret to killing it onstage with Korn and KXM

Serenity Of Suffering has an old-school Korn sound. It nods back to some of the albums that pre-date your time in the band, so was this record challenging for you?

“Me and Head are the metalheads of this band. We’re the ones writing the heavier stuff. We all like different styles in this band. We started writing for the album and me and Head both live in Nashville and we’d meet up and Munky would come down or we’d fly to LA and we’d write in a small rehearsal room. We had all of these songs and it was time to bring a producer and I’ve been a fan of Nick Raskulinecz for a long time. He has a way of making a band feel like they’re supposed to feel. He told us he was a big fan but for the last several records we were missing a feel that Korn initially had. I’ll be damned, but he got that feel out of us.”

We hear he was very hands-on with your kit.

“He tamed my drum parts. I’d play a crazy fill and he’d stop me and tell me to think of the song. On Rotting In Vain there’s a fill after the second chorus and the first time it was this really complex over-the-barline chop thing. Nick liked the fill but he wanted me to stop playing for drummers. He really made me think.”

This album again shows how unique Korn are. You’ve got Fieldy’s huge bass tone and the back and forth guitar effects of Munky and Head. With all that going on is it difficult to find your own pockets of space?

“It took me years to get my identity in this band. I was a session guy for many years. I had to be a chameleon and learn real quick. I’d say, ‘Hi, my name’s Ray,’ and five minutes later the red light’s on and you’re recording. I’m used to that, but Korn is its own animal.

“I’m in my tenth year now with Korn. When I was a hired gun at the end of 2007 I was fine with that. I had already played with guys like David Lee Roth and I’d had to play Alex Van Halen’s drum parts. Going to Korn was a different animal, they have their own sound and individuality. There’s a reason why the first few records with the five original members did so well.

“When I joined the band Jonathan, who is a drummer himself, said to me that I could pay homage to what David had done but they wanted Ray Luzier in the band. They wanted my personality because they liked my playing. I was flattered by that but if you change too many of the parts you get fans saying you’re overplaying.

“When that happens I want to yell out, ‘But the singer told me I could!’ But then if you copy the original drummer verbatim on the old stuff it’s like you’re trying to just play like him. It’s a weird place to be in. Then if I didn’t do it someone else would be doing it and they’d be getting the same s*** that I got.

“It was real challenging in the first few years before I found my niche. We play off each other now. I’ll play something and Fieldy will start playing off it. We vibe off each other. We’re all open, there’s no ego crap.”

You couldn’t have had any clue that you’d still be in the band ten years on.

“I remember telling my parents that if I could get a solid year of touring with Korn it would look great on my resume because they’re such a unique band. When the second year went by I was thinking, ‘Okay, I’m still getting pay cheques, this is weird.’

“In 2009, they said they didn’t want me to go anywhere and they wanted to make me a member. Fieldy wanted me to go to meet and greets and I was like, ‘People don’t want to meet me!’ I would show up to the first meet and greets and people would be like, ‘Jon, your lyrics saved my life, Fieldy your bass is incredible, Munky, I love you,’ then they’d turn to me and say, ‘Who the hell are you?’ To them I was some new drummer; they didn’t know I had 50 records under my belt.”

You wanted to stay, but the band must have been concerned that you’d want to go back to session life.

“On the first tour we did 35 countries in four and a half months. They took four months off and I called the manager and asked if I could book some drum clinics. He said I could do what I wanted but just don’t join a national band. He said not to do any big tours because Korn wanted to play with me more.”