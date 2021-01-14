Rast Sound’s Naturaliser plugin adds instant variation to your music, so the next hit/note will always sound different

Variation in your electronic music is crucial to keeping your listeners engaged - endless repetition can quickly lead to fatigue - and now Rast Sound is offering you an easy way to introduce subtle or extreme changes to an audio signal in the form of the Naturaliser plugin.

This works by slicing time into user-selected sub durations and then applying discrete, random states of its spectral, attack shaping and colouring effects. These change from one sub-duration to the other, introducing ongoing variation.

You can adjust the rate, intensity and dimensions of the effect using the Speed control, and there’s also an Extreme mode that looks like it kicks in when you dial up the Intensity. You can add a ‘noise motion’ sequence into the mix as well, for further colour and variation.

Naturaliser is available for PC and Mac in 64-bit VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is €39, but you can currently purchase it for €29.