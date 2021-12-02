Downloading Rast Sound’s free VST/AU Mad Filter plugin might actually make a lot of sense

We’re not sure if it’s angry or slightly insane - possibly a bit of both - but Rast Sound’s new free filter plugin is most definitely mad. Otherwise it wouldn’t be called Mad Filter, right?

Despite its freebie status, Rast says that the filter and drive circuits contained within Mad Filter are “state-of-the-art, warm and sweet,” and that the plugin can deliver both character and movement.

You can transition between the different filter types (low-pass, high-pass, band-pass and notch) to create motion, while clicking the small circles above each knob triggers LFO movements. If you want to go properly bonkers, try the two-level Go Mad button, which promises “playful randomisation”.

Mad Filter runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. Find out more and download it on the Rast Sound website.