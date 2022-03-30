Queen drummer Roger Taylor dedicates OBE to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has dedicated his newly-presented OBE to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins. The rock icon was presented with the honour by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle on 30 March. The Queen drummer’s appointment as Officer of the British Empire comes in recognition of his achievements and services to music.

Accompanied by his wife Sarina, Roger took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in Bogota, Colombia on 25 March.

“We’re still so upset about [Taylor’s passing] and we’re completely devastated. My whole family and his whole family were very close. He was, my wife called him, sunshine in human form. He was the most wonderful man and I can’t quite believe that I’m not going to see him again.”

Roger also took time to recognise Taylor’s influence and mentor-like relationship with his son, Rufus Taylor, who is the drummer for The Darkness.

“He’s done a lot to help my son, who’s a great drummer, and he actually sort of mentored him. We’re going to miss him so much.”

It was announced that Roger Taylor had been included in the Queen's New Year's Honours list in 2020, which Roger said caused him to react in "disbelief", ading, "But it's been a nice job."

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have unsurprisingly cancelled all remaining tour dates. Announcing the cancellation via social media, the band said, “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.

"We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters”