Queen rock The Oscars as Best Actor winner Rami Malek looks on

Bohemian Rhapsody has defied the critics to become a commercial hit and awards season favourite, so Queen and Adam Lambert’s opening medley at The Oscars felt like a jubilant celebration for the band.

Brian May and Roger Taylor took to the stage with the 2009 American Idol runner-up to perform We Will Rock You and the suitably triumphalist We Are The Champions - both of which featured in Queen’s Live Aid set - and the performance seemed to go down pretty well in the room. Rami Malek, who went on to take the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, looked on in wide-eyed appreciation, while Javier Bardem seemed to be having the time of his life.

Christian Bale, on the other hand, appeared not to be rocked, instead channelling his inner moody Batman and passing on the overhead handclaps.

The same could not be said of Lady Gaga who, predictably enough, looked like she thoroughly enjoyed Lambert’s theatrics. She went on to perform Shallow, the show-stopping number from A Star Is Born, with the film’s director and her co-star, Bradley Cooper. Gaga also took home an Oscar for Best Original Song - she co-wrote Shallow with Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson.

The other musical Oscar went to Black Panther, which was deemed to have the best Original Score, while Bohemian Rhapsody took the prize for Sound Mixing.