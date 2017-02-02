Quantiloop 2 is like a looper pedal on your iPad

Stephan Marx’s Quantiloop 2 is designed to look and behave like a 4-track hardware looper pedal. An update to the original Quantiloop, it’s available now for iPad.

There are four play modes, including the new Serial-Master mode, and you also get three assignable input effects and three assignable track effects. The likes of tape-stop, fade, reverse and transpose are on offer within the app, and you can also use Inter-App Audio effects. The MIDI slave option means that you can sync to external gear.

A full feature list is below. Quantiloop 2 is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £9.99/$9.99/€9.99.

Stephan Marx Quantiloop 2 features