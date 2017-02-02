More

Quantiloop 2 is like a looper pedal on your iPad

Now with new modes, effects and MIDI support

Stephan Marx’s Quantiloop 2 is designed to look and behave like a 4-track hardware looper pedal. An update to the original Quantiloop, it’s available now for iPad. 

There are four play modes, including the new Serial-Master mode, and you also get three assignable  input effects and  three assignable track effects. The likes of tape-stop, fade, reverse and transpose are on offer within the app, and you can also use Inter-App Audio effects. The MIDI slave option means that you can sync to external gear. 

A full feature list is below. Quantiloop 2 is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £9.99/$9.99/€9.99.   

 Stephan Marx Quantiloop 2 features

  • 4 Tracks
  • Free, Synced, Serial and Serial-Master Playing Styles
  • Multiple Quantize Modes
  • Multiple Stop Modes
  • Unique Arm Mode
  • Adjustable Fade Out and Fade In
  • Unlimited Overdubs
  • Overdub Decay
  • Undo/Redo
  • Auto Record
  • Rhythm guide with auto-start, auto-stop and count-in
  • Audible & Visual metronome
  • Input FX (including transpose, reverb and IAA)
  • Send start, stop and host sync to rhythm apps
  • Real-time tempo control
  • Extensive MIDI control
  • Assign Tap, Hold and Double Tap actions
  • Audiobus & Inter-App Audio
  • Individual outputs
  • Ableton Link
  • MIDI clock master
  • MIDI slave
  • MIDI program changes
  • Cloud Import/Export
  • Unlimited banks of 32 presets
  • Track FX (tape-stop, fade, reverse, transpose etc. and IAA)
