Quantiloop 2 is like a looper pedal on your iPad

Stephan Marx’s Quantiloop 2 is designed to look and behave like a 4-track hardware looper pedal. An update to the original Quantiloop, it’s available now for iPad.
There are four play modes, including the new Serial-Master mode, and you also get three assignable input effects and three assignable track effects. The likes of tape-stop, fade, reverse and transpose are on offer within the app, and you can also use Inter-App Audio effects. The MIDI slave option means that you can sync to external gear.
A full feature list is below. Quantiloop 2 is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £9.99/$9.99/€9.99.
Stephan Marx Quantiloop 2 features
- 4 Tracks
- Free, Synced, Serial and Serial-Master Playing Styles
- Multiple Quantize Modes
- Multiple Stop Modes
- Unique Arm Mode
- Adjustable Fade Out and Fade In
- Unlimited Overdubs
- Overdub Decay
- Undo/Redo
- Auto Record
- Rhythm guide with auto-start, auto-stop and count-in
- Audible & Visual metronome
- Input FX (including transpose, reverb and IAA)
- Send start, stop and host sync to rhythm apps
- Real-time tempo control
- Extensive MIDI control
- Assign Tap, Hold and Double Tap actions
- Audiobus & Inter-App Audio
- Individual outputs
- Ableton Link
- MIDI clock master
- MIDI slave
- MIDI program changes
- Cloud Import/Export
- Unlimited banks of 32 presets
- Track FX (tape-stop, fade, reverse, transpose etc. and IAA)