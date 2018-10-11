Qu-Bit breaks new ground with the Scanned oscillator Eurorack module

Qu-Bit Electronix has created the first hardware implementation of scanned synthesis in the form of its Scanned Eurorack module.

Scanned animates wavetables in real-time, a method which was originally used by the pioneer of computer music, Max Matthews, which has been seen in the software realm, but never in hardware.

With similarities to physical modelling, Scanned features controls for Mass, Stiffness, and Damping. All of which affect the 'virtual string' and how the sound changes through space and time. The difference here is that new sounds are created, not replications of acoustic sounds.

Animation of the waveform is achieved with the Hammer control, which determines the sound’s shape. The Hammer function will also determine whether Scanned is a free-running oscillator, or a triggered sound-source, which allows the module to function as a complete synth voice.

Of course, with the flexibility of Eurorack, you can use CV inputs and external audio to do the work of the Hammer's four functions.

Scanned is available on the QU-Bit website now priced at $349, with a choice of two finishes.

Qu-Bit Scanned highlights