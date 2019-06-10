Psychic Modulation heats up the multi-effect market with its VectoMelt plugin

An expanded version of its EchoMelt plugin, Psychic Modulation’s VectoMelt is a multi-effect unit that’s designed to “bring your sounds into the audio netherworld”.

The key addition is the XY vector, which serves as the centrepiece of the modulation section. X mixes between Flow and Flutter, while Y increases the effect.

The effect units include chorus, an EQ and echo, an analogue-style tape dub delay with pitchshifting. The end result is a plugin that can take your audio to all kinds of swirling, whirling places.

Find out more on the Psychic Modulation website. VectoMelt’s regular price is $59, but you can currently purchase it for the introductory price of $49. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats, and you can also download a demo.

Psychic Modulation VectoMelt features