Could Psychic Modulation’s EchoMelt be a hot new multi-effect plugin?

A year after launching its Phonec synth, Psychic Modulation has taken the instrument’s onboard effects, thrown in some new features and created EchoMelt, a multi-effect processor for adding “character, texture and warmth”.

This can be used to create everything from warbling VHS tape-style effects to swirling choruses, dubby delays and lo-fi saturated distortion. It also comes with a 5-band parametric EQ that can be routed before or after the other effects. Like all the other processors, this can be used independently and have its own presets, too.

Find out more and download a demo on the Psychic Modulation website. EchoMelt is available now priced at $39 in VST/AU formats.



Psychic Modulation EchoMelt features