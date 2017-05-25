PSP Audioware’s “analogue-like” preQursor2 marries a preamp and an EQ

Throw a preamp and an EQ into a single plugin and what do you get? One answer is PSP Audioware’s preQursor2, which promises true analogue-like behaviour.

PSP says that the filters in preQursor 2 offer “low resonance peaks for reduced ringing artefacts, great band separation and narrow notching when attenuating”. You can enable the analogue modelling for each instance or across a group of instances, meaning that it can be applied to particular tracks or a whole mix.

PSP preQursor2 is available now for the introductory price of $39 and runs in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats on PC and Mac. All the details are on the PSP Audioware website, where you can also download a 30-day demo.