PSP Audioware thinks it’s made “the ultimate creative semi-modular delay machine”

There are simple, straightforward delay plugins… and then there’s PSP Audioware’s PSP 285.

Based on the company’s much-loved PSP 84 and PSP 85 processors, this is a creative delay playground with a semi-modular architecture. It enables you to explore the countless possibilities offered when you combine variable sample rate delay lines, and can produce everything from simple slapbacks and echoes to complex rhythmic wildness.

You can enjoy up to 10 seconds of delay time per channel (pre and main), and there’s also a modulation section with tempo-synced LFO and envelope follower. A dedicated filter section (17 types are on offer) and close to 400 presets are also supplied.

PSP 285 runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available now for the introductory price of $99. This applies until 14 Jan, after which the price will rise to $149.