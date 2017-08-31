PSP Audioware aims for Nexcellence with its new spring reverb plugin

Autumn may be approaching, but PSP Audioware has its mind on spring - well, spring reverb anyway. PSP Nexcellence is inspired by and modelled on “Necklace-type” hardware units, and offers two different spring set processors that can be use individually or simultaneously.

Nexcellence improves on the original hardware by featuring a set of parameters that enable you to control various aspects of the spring reverb.

You can find out more about Nexcellence in the video above and on the PSP Audioware website. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS formats and, if you’re quick, you can buy it for $99. The price will rise to $129 at the start of September, and then to $149 on 11 September. A demo is available, too.