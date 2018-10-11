PRS unveils limited run of unique finishes for SE Standard 24 guitar

PRS has announced a limited run of the SE Standard 24 in six unique finishes for Europe.

Said finishes are Bay Bridge Blue, Cola Metallic, Metallic Orange, Royal Blue Metallic, Satin Black and White Pearl.

The SE Standard 24 is the most affordable version of PRS’s classic Custom 24, which we said “equips its owner with a comfortably playable guitar and a huge range of tones, which you're unlikely to outgrow in a hurry” in our original review.

Best of all, these new finishes are available now for the same price as the regular model, a cool £475. Pop over to PRS Guitars Europe for more info.