PRS unveils jaw-dropping McCarty 594 ‘Graveyard II’ Limited Edition guitar

PRS has lifted the lid on the McCarty 594 ‘Graveyard II’ Limited Edition Private Stock guitar, the sequel to the original Graveyard, which was released earlier this year.

This particular model is notable for its striking ebony and Faded Gray maple fretboard with ebony ‘Ravens in Flight’ inlay, Raven headstock veneer and Raven’s Heart high-gloss nitro finish.

The aesthetic was inspired by the story behind the curly maple tops, which were procured from the outskirts of a graveyard on top of a mountain on the East Coast of the USA… spooky.

Elsewhere, there’s a 58/15 Treble and LT Bass pickup pairing, swamp ash body, two-piece stoptail bridge and PRS Phase III locking tuners.

Just 60 of these gorgeous specimens will be available, so you’d best act fast. Visit PRS Guitars for more info.

In other PRS news, the company has already unveiled a number of its new launches for 2019.