PRS unveils ‘Graveyard Limited’ Private Stock McCarty 594 guitar

Besides its new trio of limited-edition semi-hollows, PRS is also celebrating its Experience PRS 2018 event with a limited run of Private Stock ‘Graveyard Limited’ McCarty 594 guitars.

The name comes from the guitars’ curly maple tops, which originate from the outskirts of a graveyard on top of a mountain (yes, really) on the East Coast of the USA.

PRS reckons the grain on the tops closely resembles the wood used on the holy grail LPs coming out of Kalamazoo in 1959.

“At first I thought the wood appeared to be some sort of sub-species of “Michigan” red maple, but with more thought it may just be the age of the tree. Regardless, these are Private Stock quality tops with medium wide to wide curl and extraordinary flame that has a beautiful iridescence to it,” said Paul Reed Smith.

Other specs include solid red abalone birds and headstock eagle, curly maple binding along the fingerboard and veneer, and thin, vintage nitro Honey Gold finish with a Dark Cherry Smoked Burst.

Just 80 of the guitars will be made - head over to PRS Guitars for more info.

McCarty 594 specs