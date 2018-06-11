PRS announces three new Semi-Hollow Limited Run guitars

PRS has announced a trio of ultra-desirable semi-hollow limited-run guitars: the McCarty 594 Semi-Hollow, Singlecut McCarty 594 Semi-Hollow, and Special Semi-Hollow.

The vintage-inspired McCarty 594 promises authentic humbucker tones with coil-split single-coil sounds, and is available in both double-cut and Singlecut formats.

The Special Semi-Hollow is reminiscent of the Custom 22, but offers an HSH pickup configuration, with two PRS 85/15 Multi-Tap humbuckers and a PRS Narrowfield middle single coil.

Those 85/15 MTs promise to deliver compensated volume loss when switched to single-coil mode while retaining the tone of the originals; the Narrowfield, meanwhile, aims to deliver single-coil bite minus the hum. Two mini-toggles tap the humbuckers.

There’s no limit to the number of these models that will be made, but they’re only available for order via PRS Guitars authorised dealers between 8 June and 31 August, with shipping expected to complete in early 2019.

Take a look below for full specs, and head over to PRS Guitars for more info.

PRS McCarty 594 & Singlecut McCarty 594 Semi-Hollow Limited Edition specs

Maple top, mahogany back, 22 fret, 24.594” scale length mahogany neck with bound rosewood fretboard, bird inlays, PRS 2-piece stoptail, PRS tweaked Phase III locking tuners with modified collars and set screws, hardshell case

Neck Profile: Pattern Vintage

Pickups and Electronics: 58/15 LT treble and bass pickups with two volume and two push/pull tone controls with 3-way toggle pickup switch on upper bout

Finishes: Antique White*, Aquamarine, Black*, Black Gold Wrap Burst, Blood Orange, Charcoal Burst, Charcoal Cherry Burst, Emerald, Fire Red Burst, Faded Whale Blue, Gray Black, Gold Top*, McCarty Sunburst, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Orange Tiger, Trampas Green, Violet, Violet Blue Burst

* indicates opaque colour

Special “Event Only” Finishes: Copperhead Burst, River Blue

PRS Special Semi-Hollow Limited Edition specs

Maple top, mahogany back, 22 fret, 25” scale length mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard, bird inlays, PRS patented Gen III Tremolo, PRS Phase III locking tuners, hardshell case

Neck Profile: Pattern

Pickups and Electronics: 58/15 MT treble and bass pickups, Narrowfield middle pickup, volume and push/pull tone controls with 5-way blade pickup switch and 2 mini-toggles

Finishes: Antique White*, Aquamarine, Black*, Black Gold Wrap Burst, Blood Orange, Charcoal Burst, Charcoal Cherry Burst, Emerald, Fire Red Burst, Faded Whale Blue, Gray Black, Gold Top*, McCarty Sunburst, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Or- ange Tiger, Trampas Green, Violet, Violet Blue Burst

* indicates opaque color

Special “Event Only” Finishes: Autumn Sky, Burnt Mapleleaf, River Blue