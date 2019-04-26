PRS unveils first-ever SE guitars with roasted maple necks and fingerboards

PRS has announced its first-ever SE electric guitars to feature roasted maple necks and fingerboards, as part of a limited run.

Appearing across the SE Custom 24, SE Custom 24 Lefty and SE Custom 24 Floyd, the maple is torrefied in chambers to cure the wood, removing water and stabilising the neck while delivering a roasted look and feel.

The models will be available in Europe only in the following finishes:

Custom 24: Fire Red, Grey Black, Tobacco Sunburst, Trampas Green, Whale Blue, Purple Burst

Custom 24 Lefty: Tobacco Sunburst, Grey Black

Custom 24 Floyd: Tobacco Sunburst, Whale Blue

Enticingly, the limited-edition models will retail for the same price as their non-roasted versions.

We’d wager this is a test case for future roasted-maple SE models from PRS - watch this space...

For more info, head over to PRS Guitars Europe.