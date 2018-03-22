PRS's limited-run SE Satin Quilt Stealth electric guitars break cover

PRS has debuted a new limited-run Satin Quilt Stealth finish for eight of its SE electric guitars.

Each model features a hand-rubbed faded Grey Black Quilt top finished with a fine satin top coat, while the guitars also showcase black backs and necks, plus ebony fingerboards.

Available models include the Custom 22, Custom 24, Custom 24 Lefty, Custom 24 Floyd, SVN, 277 Semi-hollow, Tremonti and Zack Myers.

All the electrics retail for the same price as regular models - head over to PRS Guitars Europe for more info.