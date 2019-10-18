PRS Guitars announces the return of the SE One model

Back in 2007 PRS released an atypical guitar for the Maryland company that was seen as its very own take on the economy of a Les Paul Junior. We liked it a lot. Now, 12 years after it first surfaced, the PRS SE One is suddenly back and looking better than ever.

But it won't be back for long. Released today, it returns for a Europe-only limited re-run at £599/€689. A single soapbar SP-SOAP-TNC P-90 pickup and volume control makes this the most streamlined guitar PRS has ever made; a refreshingly simple rock machine.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Body and neck are korina (the first run of SE One's featured a mahogany body) so you can expect this to be lightweight, and we've had great experiences with the combination of korina and P-90 pickups in the past. A rosewood fingerboard is good to see too.

This time the finish options are Tobacco Sunburst and Vintage Amber, the latter coming on like a brighter take on the LP Junior's famed TV Yellow.

Get them while you can and visit PRS Guitars Europe for authorised dealers.