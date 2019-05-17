PRS gives the SE Custom 24 a Laurel Burl makeover

Fresh off the back of the just-announced S2 Vela Semi-Hollow electric guitar, PRS has unveiled a limited-edition version of the SE Custom 24 that features a Laurel Burl veneer.

Besides the distinctive-looking exotic veneer, the SE Custom 24 is spec’d as per usual, including a maple top, mahogany back, Wide Thin maple neck, 24 frets, 25” scale length, and PRS tremolo.

Pickups are dual 85/15 ‘S’ humbuckers, which are coil-splittable via a push/pull tone control.

Just 1,500 SE Custom 24 Laurel Burl guitars will be produced, priced at $899 apiece. See PRS Guitars for more details.