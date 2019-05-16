PRS unveils S2 Vela Semi-Hollow

PRS has announced the S2 Vela Semi-Hollow electric guitar, a hollowbody version of the company’s first offset design.

Aside from the increased resonance afforded by the semi-hollow body, the guitar is spec’d as per the original Vela, with a mahogany body and neck, plus PRS’s plate-style, top-loading bridge with two intonation-compensated brass saddles.

PRS’s Starla ‘S’ humbucker appears in the bridge position, coil-splittable via a push/pull tone control, while a Type-D single coil crops up in the neck position.

Seven finishes are on offer: Antique White, Black, Frost Blue Metallic, Frost Green Metallic, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Vintage Cherry, and Walnut.

A semi-hollow Vela previously appeared as part of a Reclaimed Limited run back in 2017, but this new model marks its first full production run.

The S2 Vela Semi-Hollow is available now for $1,499. See PRS Guitars for more info.