Propellerhead’s Reason 10.2 released with new user-requested features

The next point release update to Reason 10 has been released, with version 10.2 focused on refining the workflow of Propellerhead Software’s DAW in response to user feedback.

The update enables you to view and edit MIDI across multiple lanes, adjust multiple faders in the mixer at once, snap notes to an adaptive grid based on zoom level, instantly use your controller with Easy MIDI Inputs, jump directly to rack devices from sequencer lanes and quickly add tracks in the sequencer or devices in the rack.

We’re told that the end result is a faster, easier and more natural workflow. Enhanced VST plugin performance is also on the Reason roadmap, though this will have to wait until later in the year as Propellerhead says that it’s “an extensive rewrite of the inner workings of the program and requires an expert task force”. Scary stuff.

Reason 10.2 is available now. Find out more on the Propellerhead Software website.