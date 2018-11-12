Producer Howard Benson works with STL Tones to put his signature guitar sounds in a plugin

Having worked with the likes of Bon Jovi, Santana and My Chemical Romance, you can be pretty sure that producer and multi-instrumentalist Howard Benson knows a thing or two about guitar tone, and now he’s brought his experience to bear on a new guitar plugin collection for STL Tones.

The STL Tonality Howard Benson Guitar Plug-In Suite was created in collaboration with engineer/mixer Mike Plotnikoff, and covers five classic amps from the duo’s collection. It also makes use of the pair’s array of cabs, mics and speakers, the end result of being a selection of guitar tones that are designed to be dropped straight into your mixes. Component-level modelling has been used to aid realism, and there are vintage overdrive, delay and reverb effects, too.

Discussing the collection, Howard says: “Mike and I first considered releasing a guitar plugin when at one point we looked at all the hard drives and thought of all the guitar tones we had done over the years, and we thought ‘wouldn’t it be great to be able to pull up the sounds from these records?’ We were able to find all the notes, and we kept extraordinary notes, from all of our records, and inside this plugin are those sounds. Because it took us so long to get to those sounds, when you pull up the preset of that, its not just some preset, it is days and hours of work between Mike and me to arrive at that sound.”

The collection is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and costs $130. Find out more on the STL Tones website.