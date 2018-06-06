Prince recording engineer Susan Rogers discusses his studio habits

Few people got as close to Prince in the studio as Susan Rogers, who worked as his engineer between 1983 and 1987 - arguably the most purple patch of his entire career.

Now working as a graduate program instructor for Berklee Online, she describes some of her studio experiences with Prince in the video above, including his vocal recording routine and round-the-clock schedule.

