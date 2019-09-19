PreSonus is offering you an affordable way to kickstart your mic collection with the PX-1 and PM-2

Deciding that you’re going to build up a mic collection for your studio is easy; deciding what should go in it is rather more difficult. With its new PX-1 and PM-2 mics, though, PreSonus thinks that it has two affordable models that’ll set you on the right track.

The PX-1 is a large-diaphragm cardioid condenser that’s suitable for recording vocals, guitars and more. It features a 1-inch gold-sputtered capsule and is designed to provide clarity across the frequency range.

The PM-2 package, on the other hand, is a stereo set of matched small-diaphragm cardioid condenser mics that you can use on acoustic instruments, as overheads and to capture ensembles. Each mic as a 3/4-inch gold-sputtered capsule and the set ships with a stereo bar for XY mic placement. The two mics can be used together or individually.