PreSonus fires another Thunderbolt with the Quantum 2 audio interface

Less than six months after the launch of its Quantum Thunderbolt audio interface, PreSonus has unveiled the Quantum 2. This complements rather than replaces its sibling in the range, being smaller and having slightly less I/O.

The 22-in/24-out Quantum 2 uses the Thunderbolt 2 bus and features 24-bit/192kHz converters with 120dB of dynamic range. It offers two combo mic/instrument inputs and two combo mic/line inputs, each with a digitally-controlled XMAX preamp and +48V phantom power. You also get four 1/4-inch TRS line outputs, and a headphone output with dedicated volume control.

ADAT Optical I/O and S/PDIF stereo digital I/O add a total of18 additional digital inputs, and the Quantum 2 also features BNC word clock I/O for digital audio syncing, and the all-important MIDI I/O.

Quantum 2 integrates tightly with the Studio One Artist DAW that comes supplied, while most of its features can also be controlled using the UC Surface control software. The Studio Magic Plug-in Suite is included, too.

Find out more on the PreSonus website. Quantum 2 will be released later this month and retail for around $700.