Positive Grid releases 6 free amps and effects for the Spark

We already think the Positive Grid Spark guitar amp offers great value for money, but now Positive Grid has released its first Gear Drop to add even more with six new amps and effects to download via free firmware update 1.4.3.174. And they include Dumble and Klon models!

Review (Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis) Positive Grid Spark 40

Amps:

• ODS 50 - Inspired by the Dumble ODS 50

• Blues Boy - Inspired by the Fender Blues Junior

• Insane 6508 - Inspired by the Peavey 6505

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Effects:

• Clone Drive (Drive) - inspired by the rare, legendary Klon Centaur OD

• Guitar EQ (MOD/EQ) - a custom pedal by Positive Grid that offers frequency spectrum control on a granular level

• Bass EQ (MOD/EQ) - a custom pedal by Positive Grid that offers frequency spectrum control on a granular level, modeled exclusively for bass players

That's not all, the update includes includes optimised speed for the Spark Tone Control connection speed and additional minor bug fixes and improvements

To download it, head over to Positive Grid.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

And if you haven't got a Positive Grid Spark yet - now is a great time with the deal below to save $40 on one today, plus a get a free case to travel with it. And this amp is so good, you'll want to.