Under the microscope: Dumble Overdrive Special

Did you have any involvement with Alexander Dumble prior to him making an amplifier for you?

“I have a vague recollection of meeting him in a small club in Palo Alto, California, when I was playing with my brothers’ band, The Charles Ford Band. Alexander has since told me we definitely met there and he introduced himself to me.

He told me he’d got the idea to build the Overdrive Special from listening to me play through a 60s piggyback Fender Bassman and cabinet Robben Ford

“We chatted for a while and he told me he’d got the idea to build the Overdrive Special from listening to me play through a 60s piggyback Fender Bassman and cabinet - I’ve always been very proud of that. I think it might have something to do with the really warm relationship we both have. I consider him a really close friend; I mean, like family.”

When did you first get the chance to actually play through a Dumble amp?

“The first time I played through one, having not met him, [it] belonged to a guy called Andy Brauer, who had a little shop on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, and he rented out gear to musicians.

“I don’t remember how I met Andy, but I knew he had an Overdrive Special and I would rent it from him for gigs. I had no amplifier that I really liked for what I was doing at the time. It was a while before I finally had enough money to afford one, but when I did we finally got together and he designed my amp.”

So, Alexander got the idea to build the Overdrive Special from listening to you, but you still didn’t own one yourself?

“That’s right. He’d had the idea years before I’d bought an amp from him. He got the idea for the Overdrive Special in maybe 1971 or ’72 after hearing me play, and he would come and listen to me often back in those days. We were playing the Santa Cruz area a lot at that time, and that’s where he was based by then. In fact, we both moved to Southern California at pretty much the same time.”

And this was all still way before you’d had your own amp built?

“Yeah, absolutely. It was, like, a whole 10 years earlier than that.”

That’s amazing. It’s not how I’d have imagined it at all - I’ve always thought you were one of the first owners of those amps. How were those early Dumbles in comparison with what you had been using up until that date?

I really feel that a 100-watt Dumble amp is my amplifier and is very important Robben Ford

“They had way more clarity, more power. Of course, these were 100-watt amps and I had been using Fenders that were, like, 40 or 50 watts - so a lot more ‘headroom’, I guess you’d call it. I mean, they had the 50-watt switch on there and my own amp has that switch and I quite literally don’t like it.

“Most of the combos were 50 watts and I never played through a combo that I liked, so I really feel that a 100-watt Dumble amp is my amplifier and is very important. The speakers also can make a big difference. I don’t remember what cabinet I was using at that time; it may have been a Dumble also.”

Going back to the early days when you were using the Fender Bassman, were you using any additional boost pedals or overdrive pedals at the time?

“Nope, just straight into the amp - no pedals, no reverb either - cranked way up.”

Dry and loud!

“Yeah, I know! I cant even believe it myself. I mean, we were young, we didn’t know what we were doing, everything was pure luck. It was pure luck I even had that amplifier. Would you like to know the story of how I acquired that [Bassman] amp? In junior high school I had a terrible little group, four of us. Nobody could really play. I played bass, saxophone and sang.

“The other guitar player’s father was head of a savings bank in Ukiah, California, so they were pretty wealthy by our standards. The mother, who had to put up with all our rehearsals, would come into our room and talk to us. One day she decided to take her son down to San Francisco and buy him whatever he wanted for the band. He picked out a Fender Bassman for me and a Bandmaster for himself.

“At this point, I had bought my first cool guitar, a Vox violin bass, he had a Vox six-string guitar. We had these two amplifiers and we were in junior high school! I kept the amp at my house all the time and after we’d finished school and gone our separate ways I kept the Bassman amplifier. It really was by complete luck that I had that amp that lead onto the inception of the Dumble Overdrive Special.”

If that had been any other amplifier you’d acquired, then, the Overdrive Special may never have been made?

“That’s right.”

It’s crazy to think it may never have happened. It’s similar to the story of why Jimi Hendrix ended up using Marshall amps: if he’d never been introduced to his drummer, Mitch Mitchell, who had been having drum lessons at Jim Marshall’s music shop, then Jimi’s relationship with Marshall amps may never have happened, either. He may never have conjured up the tones he did, and that could have been the same with you, too…

“It’s true - very different.”