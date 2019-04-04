Polyverse announces other-wordly reverb plugin, Comet

Polyverse Music has announced the release of its latest plugin, Comet, a reverb that can create spaces as small as one cubic centimetre, and as large as one cubic kilometre.

Comet is powered by what Polyverse describes as a “uniquely rich and musical detune algorithm.” You’re also able to turn its pre-delay into rhythmic subdivisions and immensely short decay times are achievable, from microseconds to infinity. Morphing between five presets in real time also a possibility.

The plugin isn’t designed to be your average clone, or emulating reverb, but instead promises to be “pristine, dramatic, and totally unique.”

Comet is available now in VST, AU and AAX formats at the introductory price of $99 (normal price $149) and more details can be found on the Polyverse website .

Comet features