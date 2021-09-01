Polyend Tracker’s new sequencing mode means it’s now for people who don’t like trackers, too

Polyend was always going to face a bit of a conundrum with Tracker , its stylish sampling hardware.

On the one hand, the old-school vertical sequencing approach offered a refreshing alternative to the workflow used by other music production boxes, but there was also a danger that this could put people off. Hell, even the name, with its slightly nerdy connotations, might be enough to send some musicians running for the hills.

Polyend’s solution, it turns out, it is to give us the best of both worlds; the tracker-style interface is still present and correct, but thanks to the new v1.4 firmware update, there’s now an alternative Horizontal Pattern Edit Mode for those who want “a more classic sequencing experience”.

The update also adds new step FX - Arp, Slide, Gate Length and Swing - while the Tune FX in the Performance Mode now work for MIDI notes, too.

On the downside, Polyend has also announced that Tracker’s price has risen to $649/€649 - increases in component, manufacturing and shipping costs are said to be to blame - though the new brushed aluminum faceplace is said to give a more ‘premium’ finish.