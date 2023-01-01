Anita Pointer, of The Pointer Sisters, dies aged 74

Anita Pointer, a member of Grammy-winning group The Pointer Sisters, has died surrounded by family in her Los Angeles home, aged 74.

A family statement, issued by publicist Roger Neal, confirmed the sad news last night.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita," the statement reads, "we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June and Bonnie are at peace.

"She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us.”

The Pointer Sisters group was born when Anita, second-oldest of the four sisters, joined the established June and Bonnie act in 1969, forming the eponymous trio that would add a fourth member, Ruth, before Bonnie left in 1977, and go on to enjoy a string of hits, including Jump (for my love), Automatic, Slow Hand and I'm So Excited.

Over their career, The Pointer Sisters received 10 grammy nominations and secured three awards.