Podcasting and streaming with your NT-USB Mini microphone just got a whole lot easier with Røde Connect - and it's free!

If you're one of the folks that have recently bought a Røde NT-USB Mini - and judging by our review you'd be mad not to - then you are in for a treat. Røde has just launched Connect podcasting and streaming software that can connect up to four NT-USB Minis at once. And the best part is that you can download it for free.

Connect takes its design cues from the Rødecaster Pro with multi-channel recording, broadcast-style faders and level metering. Other features include mute buttons, plus virtual channels for adding remote guests and integrating other streaming platforms.

Combined with up to four NT-USB Mini mics, Connect promises fuss-free performance and no complicated routing to suit all your lives treaming needs.

The software also unlocks the untapped processing power of your NT-USB Mini with the addition of a compressor and noise gate, plus the legendary Aphex Aural Exciter and Big Bottom effects that can be found in the RødeCaster Pro.

Røde Connect is available now for free on Windows and macOS, but will only work with the NT-USB Mini microphone. For more information, check out the Røde website.