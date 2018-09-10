Plugin Boutique’s Scaler 1.5 can help guitarists to come up with chord progressions

Plugin Boutique’s Scaler was already a useful tool for musicians who need a little help coming up with chord progressions, and the version 1.5 update should make it even better.

Many of the new features have been implemented with guitarists in mind. There’s now a Fretboard display - which was developed in collaboration with Joseph Greer, lead guitarist with The Temper Trap - a strumming feature and guitar presets.

Other additions include full chord editing and creation, an arpeggiator, parallel harmony and relative chord generators and new artist chord sets and sounds. On an aesthetic level, there’s now a light UI skin.

Scaler is a free update for registered users, while newbies can purchase it for $49/£40/€49. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Find out more and download a demo on the Plugin Boutique website.