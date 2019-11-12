Pioneer’s XDJ-XZ could be the all-in-one DJ system you’ve been waiting for

Pioneer has introduced the XDJ-XZ, a new all-in-one DJ controller for use with rekordbox dj and, soon, Serato DJ Pro. This features a layout that’s inherited from the company’s flagship CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2 hardware, and offers flexible media support so that you can use it in a variety of different ways.

If you want to keep things simple, you can simply play rekordbox-analysed tracks from USB drives on channels 1 and 2, but the XDJ-XZ also works with a laptop running rekordbox DJ (the Serato support is coming in early 2020). Two further channels enable you to mix in audio from additional sources such as turntables.

Pro DJ Link, meanwhile, enables you to browse tracks from CDJs using the 7-inch touchscreen and sync them with your mix.

Other features include a 3-band EQ on the master output, as well as two mic inputs with independent 3-band EQs. There are 14 Beat FX and six Sound Color FX, too, along with 16 multicoloured performance pads (that’s eight for each of the two decks).

The XDJ-XZ is available now priced at £1,899/€2,199. Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website.