Pioneer’s Interface 2 opens up rekordbox to all DJs

Pioneer DJ is opening up its rekordbox ecosystem to all DJs - rather than just those who use one of its controllers or mixers - by releasing the Interface 2. This is a 2-channel audio interface that enables you to scratch and control the music on your PC or Mac using any setup.

Interface 2 is made from aluminium, and promises “club-standard” sound quality. LEDs indicate the signal flow and any connection problems. It ships with rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs licences, and two timecoded vinyl records.

You can find out more in the video above and on the Pioneer DJ website. Interface 2 should be available very soon priced at €299.