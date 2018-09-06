Pioneer DJ’s XDJ-RR controller promises a club setup in a portable package

Designed for aspiring DJs who want to hone the skills required to play out in clubs, Pioneer DJ’s XDJ-RR is a new 2-channel controller for use with the company’s rekordbox dj software.

The premise of the device is simple: it takes the fundamental features of Pioneer DJ’s widely-used CDJ-2000NXS2 setup and puts them in a lightweight and portable chassis, so you can practise with it at home before taking it out to parties and gigs.

If you don’t want to hook the unit up to your PC/Mac and use rekordbox dj, which comes included, you can also load your tunes onto a USB storage device and play them from there. Essential information is displayed on a 7-inch colour screen, and performance features - such as Hot Cues, Slip Loop and Beat FX - are inherited from the NXS2.

The XDJ-RR is built with convenience in mind - just plug in the power, connect your speakers and you’re away. You can also play music from external sources via the aux input.

Available from the middle of this month and priced at $1,099, the XDJ-RR looks like a pretty compelling proposition for DJs who want a one-stop, high-performance solution. Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website.