Pioneer DJ’s Rekordbox 6 adds cloud library management

The latest version of Pioneer DJ’s free Rekordbox software is all about working between devices, thanks to its cloud-based integration. Elsewhere, there are graphical tweaks, and new subscription plans.

Rekordbox always integrated with Pioneer’s DJing hardware, but cloud connection means you can work more seamlessly behind-the-scenes, managing your library on one device and having it sync to your other devices.

This means you could, for example, prepare playlists and tag tracks on your laptop, switch to your phone to set up cue points, safe in the knowledge that your changes have been saved for recall everywhere.

The Rekordbox iOS app has been redesigned and can be used for editing tracks, and there are visual updates to the desktop version, too, which can display a three-band waveform to keep an eye on your lows, mids and highs, and has a new light mode to help daytime visibility.

Rekordbox’s three subscription plans “offer different feature sets so you can use the package that best suits your needs. Choose from the Free, Core, and Creative plans,” says Pioneer.

Find out more about Rekordbox on the Rekordbox website.