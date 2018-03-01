Pioneer and DJ Jazzy Jeff have made scratching as easy as pressing a pad on the new DDJ-SB3 controller

Scratching used to be a DJing technique that took years to perfect, but with Pioneer’s DDJ-SB3, it’s as easy as pressing a pad.

This new controller - which updates the DDJ-SB2 - offers a feature called Pad Scratch, which was created in collaboration with DJ Jazzy Jeff. This enables you to initiate eight of his trademark scratch techniques - the scratch is automatically matched to the track’s BPM - which can be used in isolation or in combination with your own scratching.

The DDJ-SB3 is a 2-channel DJ controller that’s designed specifically for use with the Serato DJ Lite software. Its layout is similar to that of the more expensive DDJ-S devices and includes jog wheels, performance pads, play and cue buttons and independent auto loop buttons.

There’s also the new FX Fade feature, which enables you to reduce the volume and apply FX to a track at the same time. This is designed to ease the process of creating smooth transitions, and includes eight FX patterns that utilise high- and low-pass filters, loop playback and back spin. Other features include a built-in audio interface, a mic input and bus powering.

The DDJ-SB3 is available from today priced at £229. Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website.