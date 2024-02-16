PinkPantheress to be named Producer of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Following Rosalia’s win last year, it’s been confirmed that the 2024 Producer of the Year Billboard Women in Music Award will be going to British artist PinkPantheress. The news has been announced ahead of the ceremony, which will take place on 6 March and be streamed on 7 March.

2023 was a breakthrough year for PinkPantheress, with her ‘Pt 2’ remix of Boy’s a Liar, which featured Ice Spice and was co-produced with Mura Masa, becoming a huge hit. She also released her debut album, Heaven Knows, in November.

“We are thrilled to honour PinkPantheress as one of the most exciting young producers on the rise,” says Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director. “Women are still seriously underrepresented among the producers making today’s top hits, so we’re grateful to our partners at Bose for helping spotlight talented artists like PinkPantheress who are producing and inspiring a new generation of women to get behind the boards, in addition to wowing fans their fans as performers on stage.”

PinkPantheress rose to prominence in 2021 when she started posting TikTok videos of her song sketches from her university dorm room. Created using GarageBand, these married dreamy vocals to samples from the likes of Adam F’s classic ‘90s drum ‘n’ bass hit Circles, Sweet Female Attitude’s 2000 UK garage banger Flowers, and Crystal Waters’ 1991 house hit Gypsy Woman.

That star recently offered some insight into her production process in an Apple promo video. Here, she briefly explains how she produced her single Nice To Meet You, which also features Central Cee, in Logic Pro on a MacBook Pro.

“We only stick to one verse,” she remarked as she say at her laptop. “I don’t do second verses - that’s ridiculous.”

Speaking to Louis Theroux recently, PinkPantheress confirmed that she lost 80% of the hearing in one of her ears after it was damaged by the sound of microphone feedback.

Other awards at the forthcoming Billboard ceremony will include one for Karol G, who’s been announced as 2024’s Woman of the Year. Kylie Minogue, Maren Morris, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Young Miko, Victoria Monét, NewJeans, TEMS and Luísa Sonza are also set to be honoured.

Find out more on the Billboard Women in Music Awards website.