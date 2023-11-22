"I don’t do second verses - that’s ridiculous": PinkPantheress shows you how she produced new single Nice To Meet You in Logic Pro (with a little help from a Spandau Ballet sample and FL Studio)

We already knew that she was a GarageBand user, but now PinkPantheress has made her relationship with Apple official by releasing a short promo video in which she briefly explains how she produced recent single Nice To Meet You, which also features Central Cee, on a MacBook Pro.

It seems that the 22-year-old star - real name Victoria Walker - has now graduated to Logic Pro. In the appropriately short video - PinkPantheress is known for the brevity of her songs - she explains that Nice To Meet You began with a sample of the intro to Spandau Ballet’s gold, which got chopped up and looped.

Next, the melody, which PinkPantheress “figured out” in the piano roll before typing the lyrics into Logic Pro’s notepad. “We only stick to one verse,” she says. “I don’t do second verses - that’s ridiculous.”

Then it’s over to co-producer Cash Cobain, who reveals that some of the percussion parts were programmed in FL Studio.

“And that is how we made our song, Nice To Meet You,” concludes PinkPantheress, before shutting the laptop and signing off. Easy as that.

Check out the video below.