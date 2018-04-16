Pierce The Veil's Jaime Preciado: my top 5 tips for bass players

“I’m one of those guys that is a guitar player playing bass,” Pierce The Veil’s Jaime Preciado responds when we ask him to share his top tips for fellow bassists.

“Some of my friends play bass the proper way and they are so good,” he laughs. “I just try to play as well as possible without going over the top.”

For someone who came to bass as a second instrument (well, third actually - more on that later), we’d say Jaime is doing a pretty darn good job. His band hit the top five back home and the top 20 in the UK with their latest album, 2016’s Misadventures, and as we see shortly after our interview, live they are a frighteningly tight outfit. It seems that may have something to do with Jaime’s move from guitar to bass…

“I try to be as tight as possible,” he says. “For me, I never understood that until I started playing bass. When you have a good rhythm section, that can change the whole vibe of the band.

“When you see a great band, nine times out of 10 it's because the drummer and bass player are solid. A lot of people don’t realise that, and they say the singer is great and the guitar player is incredible, but that band would not sound like that without a solid backbone from the rhythm section.

“As a rhythm section, you are the foundation of the song and a lot of people don’t realise that. When I first started playing bass, I was trying to do things on bass that I would do on guitar. I would watch videos of us and it didn’t sound right at all; something was missing and I realised it was because I was trying to play guitar on bass.

“On bass you have to take a backseat role, but it's so important. Now that I understand that role and the fine line between going over the top and being solid we can play with that and have fun with it.”

So it turns out that the guitarist-turned-bassist has learned plenty of lessons along the way and may just be the ideal person to ask for his top five tips for bass players. You can judge for yourselves…