Pierce The Veil's Tony Perry: the 10 records that changed my life

“We’re always on the lookout for new stuff to get weird sounds and make your guitar sound… not sound like a guitar,” says Pierce The Veil lead guitarist Tony Perry. Today, the band are in London to promote new album Misadventures and finding it surprisingly sunny for rainy ol’ Blighty.

“We ended our last album, cycle and could tell things had definitely gotten bigger and bigger,” he continues. “That’s part of the reason why the record took longer than expected; we had to disrupt the recording process and try to come back with something even better.

“It’s definitely interesting now, because we’ve taken a long break and it’s almost like we haven’t really experienced what we’re coming back into! It’s only when I’m doing interviews I realise we haven’t really had time to settle into where we are as a band yet. I think it’s going to be an interesting year!”

You can say that again. The quartet’s fourth offering could very well be the second biggest pop-punk album of the year - after Blink-182, of course - and looks set to see them rise further still. Naturally, Tony and his fellow guitarist/singer Vic Fuentes have been searching for a guitar tone that can live up to such dizzying expectation.

“We used different amps our producer [Dan Korneff] had in the studio,” he says, “but generally we stick to our Marshalls. Our tech Johnny actually modded mine: it’s a 1971 that he dialled and tweaked to bypass the low-end of the amp through gain stages, and cleaning that up. Then he built a brand-new replica of mine for Vic - those things are like our tone machines!

“I guess a huge part of the Pierce The Veil sound is keeping your bass and low-end really tight, to allow space for those high-end harmonics. We used to use a lot of distortion and gain, but the problem is that can also make your low-end really muddy. There’s a fine balance.”

Here, the guitarist picks the 10 albums that changed his life…

Misadventures is out now via Fearless Records.

Don’t Miss

Sleeping With Sirens' Nick Martin: the 10 records that changed my life

Andy Black: the 10 records that changed my life

Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce: the 10 records that changed my life