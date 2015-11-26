Sleeping With Sirens' Nick Martin: the 10 records that changed my life

“Oh god, now you’re making me really nervous!” laughs Sleeping With Sirens guitarist/singer Nick Martin, calling from “the middle of nowhere, Iowa.”

MusicRadar have just listed some of the legendary 60s/70s performances that made London’s Roundhouse venue the creative hub it’s renowned for today, marking the final show on the band's European run next year.

And while it’s perfectly understandable for the axeman to feel somewhat apprehensive, the truth of the matter is that his band don’t have anything to fear in the slightest. It’s their biggest UK tour to date, but it’s one they’ve earned through crafting the biggest pop-rock songs of their generation and delivering them night after night on stage without question.

“Any time we’re able to play places with a rich history for rock ’n’ roll or punk music, I geek out,” he admits. “Completely. Growing up listening to these bands, there was never a moment as a kid where I thought my band would be playing the same stages. It blows my mind.”

You can hardly blame him for saying so. The West Michigan-based heatseekers have reached a stage in their career where they can headline stages graced by the very architects of guitar-based music.

It doesn’t take long to get the feeling these shows are shaping up to be the best we’ve seen from Sleeping With Sirens yet. Which is exactly why the six-stringer is meticulously reconfiguring his tour rig right now, constantly tweaking away to design the sounds he hears in his head…

“I’ve been playing a lot of Ernie Ball guitars recently,” he continues. “There’s a brand new one they’re putting out that I don’t think I’m even allowed to talk about yet! It’s a reissue of a guitar they made 20 or 30 years ago, and it’s become my go-to for almost every single song! The versatility is amazing; they’ve really stepped up their guitars.

“As for cabs, I’m still rocking the Orange cabs, just because I love the way they sound. But as far as heads, I’m still testing out loads… at this stage, I have no idea what I’ll be using!

“I grew up playing 5150s in metal bands. Then I gravitated to the Peavey 6505. I also have a couple of Black Cats that I really like. There’s another company called Wizard – it’s owned by one of the main guitar techs for AC/DC. I’ve been using one of their boutique heads for a little while. So who knows!”

Watch this space. In the meantime, the guitarist fills us in on the 10 albums that shaped his life, so without further ado...

Sleeping With Sirens tour the UK and Europe in February/March 2016 – see the band's website for full dates and tickets.

