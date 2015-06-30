Sleeping With Sirens' Gabe Barham

“We did a record in Nashville that we didn’t end up releasing, with Nick Raskulinecz who did Foo Fighters, Deftones, Alice In Chains. He was fun to record with. Well, I hated recording with him. I’m the type that I can go in the studio and do the whole song in one take, nail it. I’d do that, he’s like, ‘That was good, give it to me again.’ I do it again, I’m sweating by take two, he’s telling me, ‘All right, play harder.’ I’m playing as hard as I can. My hands are blistered up, bleeding.

"He would have me do each song like 20, 30 times. He wouldn’t be like, ‘This one part was a little off, can you do this one part?’ He’d be like, ‘Do the whole song again.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re killing me!’ It was cool recording with him though, because he’s worked with Dave Grohl a bunch. I’d do some fill or some certain drum part, he’d pull out his phone and start recording, ‘I’m sending this to Dave, this is sick. What you’re doing is awesome.’ I’m nervous, ‘Stop filming me! He’s going to think it sucks!’ I was to the point where I had to get gloves. I’m like, I’m not wearing drumming gloves. He’s like, ‘Dave does when he comes in the studio.’ Alright, if Dave does, I guess it’s good.”